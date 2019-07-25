Calderdale school awarded for prioritising mental health of pupils, staff and parents

Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick, has been awarded the School Mental Health Award Silver by Leeds Beckett University Carnegie School of Education.

The award recognises the school’s policies and practice in prioritising the health and well-being of children, staff and parents; the silver status acknowledge the sharing of the school practice within other schools in Calderdale.

Head teacher Paul Mashinter and Pastoral Manager Lesley Wall were presented with the award and certificate at the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health Knowledge Exchange Conference in Birmingham.

Mr Mashinter said: “We are delighted to be recognised with this award as it recognises our commitment to ensuring everyone in our school community is helped to have good mental health.

“We know that when children are in good physical and mental shape they will thrive and flourish at school.

“We continually reflect on our practice to ensure that the school’s culture is supportive and this is worked out through a number of strategies including regular staff training, a Restorative Approach to behaviour, a Rainbows group for children who have suffered significant loss and daily circle time for every child.”

