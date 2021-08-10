Calderdale Council praises resilience of students on A-Level results day

A-Level students receive their results at Crossley Heath School last year.

Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Congratulations to all the Calderdale students receiving their A-Level results today.

“We are always impressed by the talent and hard work of the borough’s young people, but up against the huge challenges of the pandemic, we have been blown away by their resilience and commitment to their learning.

“Students, families and schools have pulled together through some of the toughest times, and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“Young people have sadly spent large amounts of time away from their friends; busy parents and carers have balanced the challenges of COVID-19 with home schooling; and schools have gone above and beyond to transform their processes and support young people and their families.