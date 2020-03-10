Wheels in motion for Calderdale's new plan to tackle future flooding

Calderdale Council have said it will be more prepared for any future flooding events after setting up a new plan.

The Calderdale Flooding Single Integrated Recovery Plan, discussed by Calderdale Council's Cabinet, has been developed by the Council and endorsed by local, regional and national partners, which will provide better planning for future major flooding events.

Leader of Calderdale Council, coun Tim Swift, in Mytholmroyd - one of the worst-hit areas in the country after Storm Ciara

On February 9, Storm Ciara brought devastation across Calderdale where around 700 homes and 572 businesses were flooded, seriously damaging major infrastructure, roads and bridges, and resulting in the closure of several schools.

Calderdale Council leader, Tim Swift said: “We need to ensure the recovery effort is proportionate to the scale of the flooding, which was second only to that of Boxing Day 2015 in terms of impact, and that preparations are made for the sustained threat of future events due to climate change.

“Communities have shown amazing resilience in their response to Storm Ciara, and local and national bodies need to recognise this and support them through this distressing time to help Calderdale return to a new normality.”

Having addressed the immediate impact, the council has moved from a position of response to leading and delivering recovery alongside communities and partners.

Tim Swift Leader of Calderdale Council with Lisa Nandy in the Willow Tree cafe in Sowerby Bridge

It sets out the actions that have been identified to help Calderdale recover from the flooding and minimise the harm of a similar event in the future.

Strategic objectives include, lead and coordinate recovery activity in impacted areas; minimise disruption to Calderdale's infrastructure and assist a return to normality; support communities and ensure that their welfare needs are provided for; support business growth and recovery; ensure effective communication of the recovery plan and support future investment; and consider key lessons learned to deliver enhanced resilience to future flooding.

The Cabinet will be asked to support the council's continued communication with Government to secure further funding for the delivery of the actions in the plan.

The back and forth with Government comes after shadow secretary for climate change Lisa Nandy said Westminister's delayed response to the floods in West Yorkshire was "poor".

The Calderdale Flooding Single Integrated Recovery Plan will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on March 16.

Grants are available to help residents and businesses recover and become more resilient. Details of these can be found in: Funding for flood-hit communities