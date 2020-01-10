Vapour Cloud starts 2020 with two senior promotions

Elland-headquartered Vapour Cloud has kicked off 2020 by promoting two popular colleagues to senior positions.

During the company’s first team meeting of the year, operations manager Carol McGrotty was propelled into the role of head of operations and compliance, having joined the team back in 2013.

A colleague since almost the very beginning, Carol was hand-picked for the position by CEO Tim Mercer, who had previously spent 10 years working alongside her at Virgin Media Business.

Meanwhile, Alec Stephens has taken on the role of sales manager, following an impressive 11 months in the position of account director.

He hit the headlines in February 2019 when his long-awaited move to Vapour was revealed in a playful football transfer-themed announcement. As the year unfolded, he went on to play a pivotal part in some of the company’s largest deals.

With more than 15 years’ experience in the technology sector, Alec began his career as an inbound contact centre agent and Tim employed and trained him whilst at Virgin.

Tim said: “Carol works as many hours as me – and I’m CEO! She exhibits an incredible amount of care, attention, focus and commitment to the business, which means she is an immediate hit with clients and colleagues alike.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s based in the office or at home in Scotland, the team dynamic doesn’t waver.”

He added: “Alec’s likeable tenacity means he is something of a rare breed in our complex world. Partners trust his straight-talking expertise, and the team internally know he will have carefully thought out every proposal we put on the table, so we’re always able to deliver on our promises.

“2020 will be a pivotal year for Vapour, as we have our eyes set on up to 50% growth in turnover.”