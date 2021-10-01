Towngate completes extensive refurbishment and rebrand of Woodvale Office Park

The estate is located close to Junction 25 of the M62.

The estate — located close to Junction 25 of the M62 — is a modern office park situated within a landscaped setting.

The office suites have been refurbished to a high standard and currently accommodate medical and sporting organisations, along with a team of structural engineers, a professional IT company, a registered charity, and a recruitment agency — as well as the 14-strong team at Towngate PLC.

The Park is on the site of the original Woodvale Silk Mill and to this day, Parkview House and Oak House are central to the area, with additional new buildings in place including Woodvale House which was built in the early 1990s. Parkview House has been dramatically modernised while maintaining many of its original features — including exposed internal brickwork throughout.

The office suites have been refurbished to a high standard.

In addition, a large vintage-style exposed bulb lamp — acting as a primary feature of the property — can be seen in the surrounding area through the striking arched window at the entrance.

Woodvale House has also undergone a considerable renovation, and in the case of both buildings, the works have included external redecoration, new toilet and shower facilities, internal redecoration, and fresh carpeting throughout.