Town Hall Dental celebrates employment milestone

Apprentice Sahir Khalid with Chief Operating Officer Rachel Dilley

Based in the Old Town Hall, Brighouse Town Hall Dental have been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

They are the official partners of Leeds United Football Club and operate The Breathe Institute, the only approved UK research centre into sleep studies and their impact on wellbeing and physical performance.

The practice has received numerous national industry awards in recent years, including ‘Best Practice UK’, ‘Best Patient Care UK’ and ‘Best Charity Project’ for their work providing emergency dental care at the refugee camps in Calais.

One aspect of their recruitment policy which they believe has led to their success is that almost all their team joined the practice as apprentices. The majority of the staff joined Town Hall Dental directly out of education, gaining essential skills through their work and continued professional development.

One of their most recent apprentices, Sahir Khalid, was recognised as ‘Student of the Year’ at Bradford College, and several of the nurses have been nationally recognised at industry awards.

Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dilley, said: “We’re delighted to have just appointed our 30th full time team member, and it’s thanks to the continued support from our patients and the local community that we have reached this milestone”.

“We’re proud to have implanted and adhered to our policy of training people from early stages in their career. I personally started as an apprentice dental nurse, and I passionately believe that if someone has the right mindset than anything else can be taught.

"Working at the Town Hall Group is about having a great attitude towards patient care and clinical excellence, and if someone has that the rest comes easily”.

The Town Hall Group, a collection of dental practices and healthcare organisations, and the parent company of Town Hall Dental, announced that they intend to launch several other practices, including non-profits, over the coming years.