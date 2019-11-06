These chippies are in the final of Chip Shop of the Year 2019

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us five mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

01 Blakeleys of Brighouse, Brighouse

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

These are the five chippies up for the prize:

01 Blakeley’s of Brighouse, Brighouse

02 Northowram Fisheries, Northowram

02 Northowram Fisheries, Northowram

03 The Catch, West Vale

04 Towngate Fisheries, Sowerby Bridge

05 West Vale Fisheries, West Vale

03 The Catch, West Vale

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon found in tomorrow's paper (Thursday) back to us, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for voting is November 22. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

04 Towngate Fisheries, Sowerby Bridge