Producers to showcase their wares at new Artisan Market in Elland

The event will take place in and around the newly renovated Baines Hall at Elland Cricket Club on August 1 from 10am to 4pm.

The Artisan Market will provide visitors with the opportunity to support local businesses by shopping locally and browsing their unique wares.

Organiser Amanda Sedgewick, of The Wardian Case in Elland, said: “We need everyone to come and support us so that we can do lots more local markets and festivals.

“There will be food stalls, craft, fashion, art inside the hall and out on the field. The bar in Baines Hall will be open too. There will be live musicians and childrens entertainment.

“We are encouraging people to bring a blanket and sit on the banking to watch the musicians while having a drink and a snack.”

There is parking at the venue and free parking in the surrounding streets, but organisers are asking people to be considerate of those who live in the area when parking, especially Overgate Hospice.