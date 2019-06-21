Plans submitted for major new business park in Clifton

Plans are progressing for the proposed new business park in Clifton near Brighouse, as the planning application for the project has now been submitted.

The planning application has been submitted following public consultation, which took place throughout February. The consultation included a dedicated consultation website, two public and two stakeholder drop in events in Brighouse.

The events were well attended, with 115 residents, businesses and stakeholders attending to review the proposals, speak to the development team, and share their views.

Over 100 responses were received during the consultation, and where possible and feasible changes have been made to the scheme design to address comments and suggestions provided by the local community.

Positively, many local businesses were interested in potentially moving into the business park; supporting the evidence that there is a need for an employment zone in the area.

The planning application, which includes initial designs for the scheme, is now available to view online on the Council’s planning pages at www.calderdale.gov.uk under the reference: 19/00612/LAA

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Performance and Business Change, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The submission of the planning application is the next step in proposals for a new business park between Brighouse and the motorway. The development would offer a real opportunity to boost our local economy by attracting new businesses to the area and allowing existing firms to expand.

“The feedback from the recent consultation has been really helpful in preparing more detailed plans. It was also encouraging to hear that many businesses expressed interest in the site, showing the need for high quality employment space in our area.”

Creation of a business park on the site at Clifton is a long-standing ambition of the council and the submission of the planning application is the next step in transforming the site to create new business and employment opportunities in Calderdale.

The proposed Clifton Business Park would be one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones, supported by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.