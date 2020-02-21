New web developer to join firm

Elland marketing agency Vizulate Digital has appointed Jonathan Rich as senior web developer following a string of recent client wins.

Mr Rich joins the agency on a full-time, permanent basis after working as a freelancer for over two years.

He will be responsible for website design and build, developing custom website themes, templates, plug-ins and functionality.

Scott Brant, director at Vizulate, said Jonathan had been involved in recent projects and added: “Due to recent client wins and an increasing web development portfolio, the time is right to welcome Jonathan to Vizulate Digital on a permanent basis.”

Scott added: “He has already been heavily involved in the creation of some of our most innovative and ground-breaking custom websites to date, including the build of a bespoke ecommerce website for spring manufacturer, JB Springs.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Rich said: “Vizulate Digital is a fast-growth agency carving out a reputation for developing websites with challenging, and often unique, custom functionality.

“I am delighted to be joining the team on a full-time basis and look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of the agency.”

Earlier this month, Vizulate Digital was shortlisted in the Innovation category at the 2020 Northern Dev Awards for its project to design and develop a first-in-sector website that enables engineers to specify and order springs online based on calculations relating to spring tension and load-bearing requirements for North Yorkshire spring manufacturer, JB Springs.