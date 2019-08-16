New treats from Lottie Shaw’s are set to take off on airline

Brighouse based Lottie Shaw’s has announced the launch of its new Granola Breakfast Bar as part of Eastern Airways’ unveiled new cabin breakfast snack basket service.

Focused on offering passengers artisan produce from regional UK producers, Eastern Airways will offer Lottie Shaw’s delicious flapjacks and breakfast bars to passengers on board its Flybe Franchise services starting this month.

The traditional rolled oat flapjacks and a new recipe granola breakfast bar, packed with seeds and apricots, are baked by the award winning Brighouse baker.

Both will be featured as part of the complimentary service onboard Eastern Airways flights across the UK.

Lottie Shaw’s has been credited as “The Authentic Taste Of Yorkshire” winning accolades and awards for products based on family recipes handed down over 100 years.

These treats can also be found in farm shops, stately homes and traditional delicatessens throughout the country.

Charlotte Shaw, director of Lottie Shaw’s, said it was a proud day for the company.

She said: “We are very proud to have our traditional oat flapjacks and new ‘breakfast bar in your pocket’ granola bars available to customers aboard Eastern Airways.

“I’m particularly pleased to hear that our locally baked products will feature on air services from close by to us; Leeds Bradford Airport to Southampton.”

