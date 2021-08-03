New £2m specialist welding machine now fully operational at Brighouse welded mesh manufacturer
Siddall and Hilton Products, one of Brighouse’s longest-established manufacturers and largest employers, has announced that its new £2m specialist welding machine is now fully operational after an extensive three month-long commissioning programme.
Running over 40 per cent faster than any of the company’s existing machines and producing up to 70 per cent less process scrap, it will increase capacity and efficiency at the business which manufactures welded steel mesh for high-security fencing, general fencing and industrial mesh panels.
In March 2021, the new LGR102 welding machine travelled from Austria, having been manufactured by EVG in Graz, to its new home in Brighouse where it joined the welded steel mesh manufacturer’s existing fleet of four EVG machines.
Utilising the latest medium frequency welding technology, the new machine will focus on the production of industrial mesh, freeing up capacity on the other machines and enabling the business to increase through-put as it continues to grow.
This year, it has added a further nine trainee mesh operators, including two apprentices to its now 59-strong team, and the 126-year-old company is currently seeking another three recruits.
Ian Thurley said: “The business is going from strength to strength and we’re proud of this, our biggest single achievement just two Covid-interrupted years since the MBO.
“This latest investment marks a major milestone in our world class journey as we continue to invest not only in the best machinery on the market, but also in building our workforce and developing our people to ensure we have the best skilled team for the future.”