New kitchen business opens in Calderdale

A new family-run kitchen design business has opened a new showroom in Brighouse as part of expansion plans.

Inhouse Kitchen Designs, a retail partner of Masterclass Kitchens, has opened the new 500 sq ft showroom on Bradford Road, in Brighouse.

To mark the opening, Inhouse Kitchen Designs which established in 1975, held a reception inviting businesses and customers including the Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Angie Gallagher.

Owner of Inhouse Kitchen Designs, Steven Godden said: “It’s fantastic to be opening a business on the high street and we’ve had an incredible amount of support locally.

"Brighouse has lots of small businesses and family run shops and they’ve all been really helpful during our fit out and work to create and launch the new showroom."

“We were really pleased to have the Deputy Mayor attending the opening as well as the area sales manager for our kitchen manufacturing partner, John Fialdini, from Masterclass kitchens," said Mr Godden.

The business offers a free design service from the new showroom, or a free home design.