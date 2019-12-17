New business park near Brighouse set to create 1,300 jobs

A major multi-million pound plan to build a new business park has been given the go ahead.

Planning to build a business park on a greenfield site, off Coal Pit Lane, Clifton, has been carried by Calderdale Council, which is set to be of major economic value by bringing an estimated £42.6 million to the area each year.

Planning to build abusiness parkon a greenfield site,off Coal Pit Lane, Clifton, has been carriedby Calderdale Council

However, concerns were raised by Clifton Village Forum chairman, Tony Perryman, who felt the development would only intensify congestion through employment, estimated to reach 1,300 throughout the project and beyond.

He said: "The planning application would increase congestion in the Brighouse town centre with a view of movement through increased employment."

During a Calderdale Town Hall meeting this evening, questions were raised why close-by alternative brownfield sites and empty business premises were ignored by developers.

This also raised concerns of the council, which carried the planning proposal of the project on a greenfield site despite brownfield sites being available, which one objector said was a "contradiction to Calderdale Council's proposal to extend and enhance existing green infrastructure".

A representative of the Clifton Enterprise Zone said the operation will create around 1,300 jobs, with 300 estimated during the build and 828 net additional full-time jobs, with the borough's economy generating an estimated £42.6 million per year.

The representative confirmed five businesses within the borough confirmed they want to move to the site after construction, with another three interested at this early stage.

Despite the economic benefits, the plans were scrutinised with notable issues such as noise and light pollution, traffic impact - with the site being so close to Junction 25 of the M62 corridor, and the effect on air quality.

In total, there were 45 letters of objection to the project, mainly raising concern for air quality.