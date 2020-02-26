New Brighouse showroom for New Wave store

Bristol based New Wave Doors has announced the continuing expansion of its award-winning Slide and Swing Door manufacturing business, New Wave Store, with a new showroom in Brighouse.

The showroom, located on Bradford Road, will be open seven days a week for people to see the revolutionary patio doors first-hand.

New Wave has partnered with two industry heavyweights in Michael Connor and Kenneth Gray, who are launching and running the business in the North. Both live locally and want to bring this new generation door system to the community.

“Both Michael and Ken have unrivalled experience in the multi-pane door market,” said New Wave Store operations director, Ben Warren.

“We have been seeing increasing demand from new and existing customers in the North of England and with this partnership New Wave Store North will be able to give these customers the support they deserve.”

For more information on the new showroom visit www.newwavestore-north.co.uk.