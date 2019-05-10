Multi-year deal at John Smith’s Stadium

A Brighouse-based payment technology company has agreed a multi-year deal to supply contactless payment terminals at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Yorkshire Payments has secured the contract with operator Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL) to supply contactless payment terminals for use at key areas across the site including bars, hospitality suites, fan-zones and entrance turnstiles.

The terminals will also help improve the speed of transactions on match days and be instrumental in processing thousands of pounds in merchandise, food and beverage sales as part of the stadium’s busy concerts and events calendar.

Michaela Brook, client relations manager at The John Smith’s Stadium, said: “Improving the speed of card transactions during football and rugby matches and events at the stadium in order to provide the most efficient method of payment for fans and customers is the priority with the new contactless terminals.

“Due to the high volume of transactions we process, we also required a company able to provide a quick response should anything go wrong. Yorkshire Payments have an excellent track record for rapid service and are based locally, and this was a key factor in our decision making.”

James Howard, founder and managing director at Yorkshire Payments, added: “Securing a contract at the home of Huddersfield Town Football Club, a team which is close tour hearts as a business, is fantastic. We look forward to working more closely with the KSDL team moving forward.”

The news comes as Yorkshire Payments adds to its growing client base of sports and tourist attractions across the region, including Cannon Hall Farm, The Piece Hall, Bradford City football club.

The company’s national and international client base includes Harrogate Spring water, online travel agent icelolly.com, workwear manufacturer Snickers Workwear and white goods manufacturer, White Knight.