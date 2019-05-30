Lattitude7 raises thousands to support Calais initiative through Stage Fright programme

Renowned Personal Development trainer Martin Haigh, of Lattitude7, hosted a programme on presentation skills to support the Calais initiative of Town Hall Dental.

The Lattitude7 Stage Fright programme has been delivered multiple times across the country over the past eight years, and regularly attracts dozens of delegates.

The highly interactive and much-sought-after programme was offered free of charge by Martin, and he asked the delegates to make a voluntary donation to the Town Hall Foundation and support its future work in Calais.

Read: Looking back at fabulous past years of Brighouse 1940s weekend - spot anyone you know?

The event, where delegates learnt how to control their nerves, have more self-belief and dramatically improve their presentation skills raised over £1,000 and will help to fund a visit by the Town Hall team in June.

The Town Hall Foundation, the charity of Town Hall Dental, worked alongside refugee crisis charity Care4Calais to operate a “mobile dental surgery” out of a van to provide essential treatment for refugees without access to healthcare in Northern France.

Martin said: “We had a really enthusiastic group of people attending this programme and they contributed immensely in overcoming their presentation fears and we witnessed some amazing breakthroughs during the day.”

Read: Halifax rail pressure group’s bid to expand its campaign voice

Rachel Dilley, practice manager at Town Hall Dental and head of the Town Hall Foundation, said: “We’re so grateful to Martin for offering his support, and we know the attendees hugely enjoyed the event.

“Our work in the community and helping the homeless is a huge part of what we do, and this will make an amazing impact on what we can offer.”