Heartbreak for Brighouse businessman after original artworks binned due to floods

A popular Brighouse businessman has spoke of his heartbreak after a traumatic fortnight of flash floods.

Steven Lord, owner of Harrison Lord Gallery, on Bradford Road, was victim to the worst floods the town has seen in the 30 years he has been in business.

Steven Lord of the Harrison Lord Gallery starts the big clean-up

Mr Lord said he has lost many original artworks after his shop was flooded after Storm Ciara hit Calderdale 10 days ago.

He said: “Getting into Brighouse was almost impossible with every road from the M62 side of town blocked with flood water floods.

"When I eventually got to the gallery I found three feet of water in the basement.

"Family and friends were called and we saved what we could of the artwork.

Chris Binns starting to rebuild the framing workshop

"The water level just kept rising.

"In the end, for safety, we just had to abandon our efforts.

"A metre of water flooded in and devastated my workshop, studio and stockroom.

"It was heartbreaking to see 30 years hard work disappearing into a skip.

"Many pieces of original art were lost.

"The studio area is now an empty and the workshop will have to be rebuilt.

Thankfully, I have a great team and we're all pulling together to rebuild the business."

The Harrison Lord Gallery has now reopened for business although some picture framing orders are subject to a two-week delay.

"Looking to the future, I'm working on the basis floods such as Storm Ciara are going to happen again.

"Whenever feasible, we're lifting everything at least a metre off the ground.

"Then, if we are flooded again the damage will be minimal."

Helen Batt, Business Manager for the EA, said: “Since the floods of 2015 Environment Agency has been seeking to invest over £86m in a programme of schemes throughout the Calder Valley.

“Construction work in Mytholmroyd is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

“Plans for major schemes in Hebden Bridge and Brighouse are being developed with work due to start on site by winter 2020."