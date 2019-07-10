Halifax estate agency joins the love2move network

Estate agent Peter David Properties has strengthened its position on the high street after joining the growing love2move network.

The family-run firm, which has branches in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Huddersfield, is now able to provide clients with an added dimension – combining the very best expertise of the local housing market with an innovative online presence.

With so many town centre businesses under pressure, Peter David Properties believes the link-up adds a new dimension to its range of services and helps cement its continued high street presence.

Anyone considering selling their home through love2move with Peter David Properties is offered an opportunity to trial the online route and, if additional help or support is required, they can visit one of its high street branches and have the option to upgrade to a more traditional service.

Noel Wood said: “We are delighted to be working with love2move which allows us to offer a range of services to suit every client’s needs. It gives us access to a whole new market, those who would rather sell their homes online and who want greater control of the whole process.

“We believe it brings an added dimension to our business which will support our presence on the high street. Clients benefit from the convenience and accessibility of the online service whilst being reassured that, should difficulties arise, they can still receive the support of our experienced staff.”

Peter David Properties was founded by Noel Wood in 1996.