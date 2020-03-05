Grand Central offers free travel for FlyBe customers and employees

Grand Central is offering free Standard travel for FlyBe customers and employees on all its services from today until Thursday, March 12, following news that the airline has gone into administration.

The train company, which runs services from Brighouse and Halifax to London Kings Cross, offers anyone with an air ticket, boarding pass or email confirmation with Flybe to travel on its services in order to complete their return journey.

Meanwhile FlyBe employees will be able to travel by showing their staff ID, payroll slip or uniform

Louise Blyth, Commercial and Customer Policy Director at Grand Central, said: “We were saddened to hear the news that FlyBe had gone into administration.

“It is obviously a very difficult time for the airline and its staff and customers, many of which have had their travel plans disrupted.

“In the circumstances, we would like to offer free travel for those affected to enable FlyBe customers and employees to make their way home or their return journey.”