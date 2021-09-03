Former banking colleagues reunited as Elland pet treat firm continues to expand

Emma Le Gros Clark

Emma Le Gros Clark joins the pet treat business’s expanding team from Lloyds Banking Group, where she worked for a time alongside Sniffers director Simon Brown.

Emma left a 22-year career in the financial services industry to join Sniffers, where her primary focus will be managing goods in and liaising with international suppliers.

Emma is one of three appointments being made as a result of recent expansion. The business relocated to larger, 22,500 sq ft premises in Elland earlier this month from its previous base in Huddersfield – the second growth-driven move in two and a half years. The move takes the overall headcount to 12.

Emma, who spent the past nine years at Lloyds focusing on employee engagement and communications, said she was delighted to be working alongside Simon and the team at Sniffers. “Having worked with a corporate giant for so long it’s exciting to move to Sniffers, a growing business with some incredible opportunities.

“I originally moved to Yorkshire in 2004 – it was only supposed to be for three months! – then married a local chap and we have a son, who is three. It’s a really vibrant area that’s home to some really innovative businesses like Sniffers, that have enormous potential.”

Simon added: “I’m really pleased to welcome Emma to our team. Bringing in a business support manager of Emma’s calibre is a natural step for the business, enabling us to continue to expand and to offer an enhanced service to our customers throughout the pet trade.”

Sniffers Pet Care distributes a wide range of products to more than 1,000 pet care stores across the UK, from independent traders to high street names.