Firm makes list for third year

Safety barrier manufacturer and exporter, A-SAFE, has made the Sunday Times International Track 200 League for the third year running.

After achieving 41.26 per cent average international sales growth over two years, the Halifax company attained 133rd place.

The International Track 200 ranks mid-market companies with the fastest-growing international sales. A-SAFE has been recognised by the Sunday Times for export excellence six years in a row.

The company made the Track 200 League previously in 2019 and 2018, as well as the Export Track 100 for SMEs in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

The 200 selected companies include a host of well-known British brands such as Gymshark, Granada Material Handling and BrewDog.

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC UK said: “The Sunday Times International Track 200 shows the strength, ambition and resilience of companies across the UK and we are delighted to be sponsoring again this year.

“At HSBC UK, we take great pride in recognising the contribution these businesses are making to driving growth across the UK.”

The company’s placement in the league table comes at an exciting time. A-SAFE is undergoing substantial growth and is expanding its site in Elland, in order to increase manufacturing capacity.

James Smith, Co-owner and Director of A-SAFE said: “We are thrilled to make the International Track 200 League for the third year running.”