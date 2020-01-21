Elland digital agency secures project with £7million turnover manufacturer

An Elland digital marketing agency has been chosen to deliver digital marketing support to one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of bi-fold hardware.

Vizulate Digital has been selected by Bradford based Debar to develop new trade and consumer websites for the company and produce video and animation content to showcase its variety of products.

Debar, which turns over £7million a year from its 42,000 square foot headquarters in Bradford, supplies more than 180 companies and currently exports to seven countries worldwide, including America.

Scott Brant, director at Vizulate Digital, said: “Being chosen by a manufacturer so well-known it its industry is testament to our knowledge and expertise of digital marketing in the manufacturing sector.

“Debar now clinches the top spot as our client with the highest turnover, and it will be a key account for the agency’s growth. We are looking forward to supporting the company with its digital marketing strategy as it pushes for further growth both in the UK and overseas.”

Graham Fawthrop, Managing Director at Debar said: “We spent a considerable amount of time searching for a digital marketing agency that we felt could deliver the entire range of digital projects we required.

“Vizulate’s holistic approach, as well as their experience and success in the B2B and manufacturing sectors, gave us confidence that they were the right agency partner to capitalise on our success to date and take Debar into the next decade.”

The project is the latest in a string of recent client wins for Vizulate Digital, after the agency recently secured projects with national bespoke furniture manufacturer, Parker Howley & Co and Elland based A. Fawcett Precision Engineering.

