Elland-based construction firm creates new jobs off the back of company growth

With six job roles out to advert, the company is planning for its future after a string of new contracts in a range of health, education and commercial projects across the North of England.

Roles include a Health & Safety Manager, Assistant Estimator, Estimator, Site Manager, Trainee Estimator (Graduate) and Trainee Site Manager.

The recruitment drive comes just months after the 30-strong team moved into its new £1m offices at Lowfield Business Park in Elland, where the team are enjoying their new surroundings.

One of I&G’s longest standing employees, Neil Tinker, is relishing the new working environment. He said: “Having worked for I&G for 13 years, I was slightly apprehensive about the change of moving to an open plan office, but now that we’re here I haven’t looked back. The environment is great for collaboration and we’ve grown together as a team since being in the new office.

“As a company, we work closely with clients to build strong and trusted relationships, we deliver on projects to a high standard and we win a lot of repeat business, which has allowed us to grow. We’ve got really strong foundations on which to build the business moving forward and I’m looking forward to welcoming new people to the team.”

Since moving into its new offices six months ago, I&G has already welcomed new staff, including a new Graduate Management Trainee and Apprentice Joiner, as well as promoting long serving team members Dave Wood to Contracts Manager and Martin Carr to Managing Quantity Surveyor.

Managing Director, Sean Henderson, said: “Since I&G was acquired by the Sewell Group in 2017, we’ve set out on an ambitious growth plan to support and sustain the business as we approach our 50th year in 2022.

“The move to our new offices in Elland was a pivotal part of this expansion and has allowed us to re-focus the team on moving the business forward. We’ve made some internal promotions, which have given way to vacancies and created new roles to add to the team.