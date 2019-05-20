Elland-based A-SAFE looking to recruit staff at open day

Elland-based company A-SAFE is holding a recruitment open day on Monday, June 10 in search of new talent to join its fast-growing Operations department.

The firm is looking to recruit 30 people as it continues to grow.

The roles include production team member, warehouse team member, operations administrator and quality manager.

There will be a morning session between 9am and noon, and an afternoon session from 1pm to 4pm at the A-SAFE HQ in Elland, near Halifax.

Candidates will be given an introduction to A-SAFE, a factory tour, and details of the jobs currently available.

Suitable applicants will then be invited to apply for a role.

A-SAFE is the inventor and manufacturer of the world’s first fixed polymer safety barrier system, transforming barrier protection in the workplace.

Nikki Speak, head of group operations said: “We are an innovative company growing at a fast rate. We now have around 160 people in our Operations department, and we are looking to expand further. We are searching for candidates ideally with related experience, who want to work hard and contribute to A-SAFE’s development and success”.

“We offer support to our employees, including giving relevant training and development and have a good track record of promoting from within.”

A spokesman added: “If you are interested please register by emailing recruitment@asafe.com. Please give a daytime contact number and state whether you would prefer a morning or afternoon session.

“A-SAFE will reply to confirm your attendance.

“As places are limited, please register by Friday, May 31.”