Duo of awards shortlist success for Brighouse PR agency

Faith PR Managing Director, Stefanie Hopkins.

Faith has been shortlisted as one of the finalists in two categories in the PRmoment Awards 2021, which seek to celebrate excellence and recognise and reward outstanding campaigns and exceptional talent in the UK PR and communications sector.

The agency, which handles the PR for regional, national, and international clients, is in the running for ‘Best Use of Data’ for the campaign it delivered together with Thornton & Ross to raise awareness of its annual STADA Health Report 2020.

The report is a detailed study of the UK’s attitudes towards all aspects of health, from sex to vaccines, doctors to digital. In total, 2,010 people across the UK aged between 18 and 99 were questioned as part of 24,087 respondents across 12 European countries.

Faith has also been shortlisted for the ‘Low Budget Campaign of the Year’ following its work for Approved Food. The team created the campaign ‘Don’t Get Wasted’ , which aimed to raise awareness of the amount of food thrown away over the festive season.

Founder and managing director of Faith, Stefanie Hopkins, said: “It’s amazing to be recognised by these industry leading awards for the work we do, and be able to raise awareness and showcase the successes for the brilliant clients that we work with.

“It goes to show that small agencies can also compete alongside larger firms and still produce award-winning PR material. It is a testament to the team’s hard-work and determination to get the very best for our clients.”

The award nominations follow the recent news that Stefanie has bought a historic Victorian building and one-time pub in the heart of Brighouse.

The new premises are currently being transformed to make Vulcan House, on Foundry Street, into the agency’s new headquarters and Brighouse’s first co-working space, to be called BrigHub.