Calderdale barber is cut above the rest during COVID-19 outbreak

A budding young businessman is providing free haircutting tutorials to people self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Callum Faulds, 23, owner of Faulds barbers, in Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, has been releasing haircutting videos after many businesses are preparing to ‘shut-up shop’ over the next few weeks due to coronavirus.

As well as the recent outbreak, Mr Faulds’ business was hit hard by the recent floodings caused by Storm Ciara.

He said: “Often customers associate relaxing times in the chair and enjoy a new cut.

“In times of uncertainty home comforts such as these could at least take the worry away for a while.

“I’m offering online courses to learn how to cut your own hair during the lockdown.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who are unable to get to the barbers so I’ve decided to offer my expertise so that you can cut your hair in the comfort of your own home.

“I know this is difficult time for all of us but a fresh fade is crucial.

“The motivation is to try and keep people’s moral higher.”

Mr Faulds is sharing step-by-step video tutorials across social media and on his company’s website on how to keep hair looking prim and proper.