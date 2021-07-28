Brighouse stylist shortlisted for North Western Hairdresser of the Year

Gary Taylor of Edward & Co., Brighouse

The awards, now in their 37th year and sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, are a celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the outstanding creative and technical abilities of stylists from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Categories acknowledge the best hairdressers from nine British regions, as well as standout talent in seven specialist categories including Afro, Men’s, Avant Garde and Colour Technician.

The biggest award of the event – British Hairdresser of the Year* – is by nomination only and widely regarded as the greatest accolade in the industry.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers, winners will be announced at a Black-Tie ceremony on Monday 29th November at Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Gary was selected as one of just six finalists in his region, after submitting four photographic images demonstrating his hairdressing expertise, both in terms of technical skill and creative ability.

He is now required to submit a further two images for the final round of judging, which takes place in October. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

"I’m delighted to be a finalist" said Gary.

"It’s such an honour to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent. I’m confident that my photographic collection showcases my skillset and imagination and I really hope to bring the trophy home to Brighouse "

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: "These awards recognise the very best of British hairdressing talent, celebrating the passion, artistry and expertise of individuals from across the country.