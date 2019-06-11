Brighouse pub is "proud" to make final in Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition

A Brighouse pub has said it's "proud to be in the mix among some great finalists" as it's in the running to be crowned Yorkshire's Favourite Pub.

The Millers Bar in Brighouse was voted as Yorkshire’s second best pub last year in the Welcome to Yorkshire competition, which is voted for by the public.

Now they are hoping to go one better after another incredible year of growth, with sales up for the third year running, alongside major investment in a large-scale expansion of their canalside beer garden.

It is thought to be the only pub in the world with a climbing wall in its back garden – ROKTFACE – which is the UK’s highest outdoor man-made climbing wall.

Owner Euan Noble, who also owns the pub’s neighbouring ROKT Climbing Centre, said: “The growth of The Millers Bar has gone hand-in-hand with our progress in this great competition. The magic of this is that it is all voted for by the public and they are the people who really matter.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has voted for us so far, everyone who visits our wonderful pub, our great staff and let’s see if we can go one better.

"It’s incredible to think that a few years ago parts of our pub and climbing centre were under several feet of water. Fast forward and here we are battling it out to be the best pub in the best county in the world.”

Lydia Taylor, general manager, added: “Making the finals again is not only great for the pub and staff here who work so hard, but for the wider Brighouse area.

"The town is undergoing a resurgence with more to come, so anything we can do to draw positive attention can only be a good thing.

"We work closely with local suppliers, invest in our staff, with apprenticeships in accountancy and chef training under way and are constantly improving the pub.

"So when you add that to our customer service and warm welcome, we have quite a special recipe for success and we’re just proud to be in the mix among some great finalists.”

To vote in the competition visit www.yorkshire.com/pub