Brighouse pay-tech specialist launches sports division amid plans to double turnover

A payment technology company based in Brighouse has announced the launch of a dedicated sports division as it looks to double turnover to £4 million in the next two years.

Yorkshire Payments has launched Yorkshire Sports Pay with a specific focus on supplying merchant services, contactless payment technology and ecommerce payment gateways to sports venues across the UK.

Yorkshire Sports Pay has already secured contracts with names including Doncaster Rovers, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Scarborough Cricket Club and Harrogate Town FC.

James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said the launch of Yorkshire Sports Pay was part of the company’s strategy to expand its services nationwide.

“Over the last six years, we have built our brand in Yorkshire and become well recognised and trusted experts in what we do.

“The launch of Yorkshire Sports Pay is part of a strategic effort to now expand our reach outside of our home county and penetrate the sports market.

“There is a healthy appetite from sports clubs, venues and teams for merchant services delivered with a personal, one-to-one approach that the big banks simply cannot offer, and we are making it our mission to be front of mind when it comes to these solutions.”

In October 2019, Yorkshire Payments relocated its headquarters to a 6,000 square foot, Grade II listed former chapel in the Brighouse town centre as part of a six-figure investment that the company says will create up to 80 new jobs in the next 36 months.

The business processed more than £480.5 million in card transactions through its systems between November 2018 and November 2019.

It’s roster of more than 3,500 clients across Yorkshire includes some of the region’s best-known sports venues and tourist attractions such as The John Smith’s Stadium, Bradford City Football Club, Cannon Hall Farm and The Piece Hall.

