Brighouse dental practice receives national award recognition

Brighouse based private dental practice, Town Hall Dental, are celebrating a successful awards season, having been award six national Dentistry awards.

Based in the Old Town Hall in Brighouse town centre, Town Hall Dental have been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

The awards top off a year in which the practice has undertaken a large amount of charity work across Yorkshire and announced plans to add three new treatment rooms and create several additional jobs in the area.

Town Hall Dental have been active across Yorkshire in the past 12 months, announcing their partnership with Leeds United Football Club, providing treatment for the players and staff.

Through their non-profit, The Town Hall Foundation, the team have been regularly involved in charitable giving and fundraising activities.

The awards come from two of the most recognised events on the industry calendar, The Dentistry Awards and Private Dentistry Awards. Town Hall were recognised as Practice of the Year, providing the Best Patient Care and organising the Best Charity Project. Practice Manager Rachel Dilley and Dental Nurse Kayla Noble were awarded Most Invaluable Team Member and Best Dental Nurse in the North of England respectively.

Practice Manager and award winner, Rachel Dilley, said: “The past 12 months have seen an awful lot of work go into Town Hall, with our patients and our work in the community.

“It’s a pleasure to have recognition from our colleagues that the work we’re doing is appreciated. To be able to bring these awards back to Calderdale is huge for us. We’ve done more than ever to help others this year, and we felt like we’d achieved a lot, but with these awards we’ve proved ourselves as one of the premier practices in the country.”

Town Hall have significant plans in place for 2020, hoping to continue to expand their charitable work and range of treatments for patients. Three new treatment rooms will be installed in their Brighouse headquarters, and they are seeking charitable status for their non-profits.

Rachel added “With our new treatment rooms currently being built and launching a specialist aesthetics clinic to go alongside our dental work, we can now deliver the same standard of service to even more people. We’ll still continue to help those in need and support our local community.”

