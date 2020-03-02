Brighouse BID reacts to news of bank closures in town centre

Two banks have announced that their branches in Brighouse will close later this year.

The Barclays branch in Briggate will close on Friday, June 5 and Yorkshire Bank has said it will send written notification will be sent to customers at least 12 weeks before any store closes.

Speaking on the closure of the banks, a spokesperson from Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) said: “We are, of course, disappointed to see two of the high street banks closing their doors.

"The good news is that customers of both Barclays Bank and Yorkshire Bank can continue to visit Brighouse as they can still pay into their account via the Post Office.

"We do still have plenty of other banks in the town centre and many banks offer account switching incentives, as well as taking care of the process on your behalf.

"With easy access, great transport links and very low parking charges, it is much easier to get into Brighouse town centre than Halifax or Huddersfield."

Visitors are reminded that town centre parking can be refunded by spending in a participating retailer: "Simply look for the stickers and/or download the Loyal Free app www.loyalfree.co.uk/download and check out the interactive trail section to see which businesses are offering the refund.

"We hope you continue to visit Brighouse and support the fantastic range of independent and national chains we have on offer here.”