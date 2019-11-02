Brighouse based Abzorb named as Crown Commercial Service supplier

Business telecoms provider Abzorb has been named on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 2 framework in a total of seven categories.

The Brighouse company is now a supplier for data access, traditional and inbound telephony, video and audio – conferencing, IP telephony and contact centre.

The new Crown Commercial Services RM3808 framework agreement supports the UK Government’s commitment to move all digital technology to the cloud.

Dean Al-Sened, Head of Public Sector and Enterprise at Abzorb, said: “Crown Commercial Service works to simplify the purchase process for organisations in the public sector. Using a list of pre-screened suppliers checked against stringent qualification criteria means public sector institutions can instantly source an approved supplier and benefit from the collective buying power of thousands of purchasers – resulting in significant time and cost savings.”

The latest iteration of the CCS Network Services framework dramatically cuts administration time and resource and boosts the buying power for public sector organisations such as local government, schools and healthcare in finding a supplier for digital goods and services.

Abzorb’s listing in Crown Commercial Service’s framework, the UK’s largest procurement organisation, is testament to its advanced cloud technology, ease of doing business and excellent standards of customer care.

Dean added: “The opportunity for the UK to replace legacy systems with cloud technology is huge. This will deliver major cost savings and drive efficiencies throughout the public sector.

“With this award across so many areas of the CCS framework our public sector customers appreciate the opportunity to manage all their telecoms needs from voice to data, in office, home working and when mobile, with one preferred supplier delivering just one support and one bill.”

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

