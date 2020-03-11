Big events set to return to Brighouse bigger and better in 2020

2020 is set to be a great year for Brighouse events.

Almost 12 months on from the official formation of the Business Improvement District, Brighouse BID has brought a lot of postive initiatives to the town - and 2020 looks like it’s going to be another big year.

The organisation aims to help improve the profile of businesses in the town and encourage people to visit more often and stay longer to sustain a more vibrant economy.

Brighouse BID took over the running of the events from the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) in June 2019. The BBI built and ran the events for the ten years before.

“The BBI did a fantastic job taking the town from one of the highest vacancy rates in the country to one of the lowest,” said Michelle Veasey, one of the Brighouse BID marketing managers.

“All retailers in Brighouse town centre benefit from the hard work they invested and now we have a vibrant high street bucking the trends of many of the neighbouring towns even across West Yorkshire.”

This year the aim of the organisation is to focus on fewer events and make them even bigger and better.

A number of popular events are already set to return in 2020.

On Sunday, April 26 there will be a one day market and another to be held on Sunday, August 30. Christmas will get off to a great start during the town’s two day festive event on November 28 and 29.

The hugely successful 1940s weekend is set to take place on June 6 and 7 with tens of thousands of people expected to once again descend on the town to step back in time for a jam-packed two days.

Another major event that businesses in Brighouse are looking forward to is the Tour de Yorkshire, which will skirt around Brighouse town centre on May 2.

Back in 2017 thousands of visitors flocked to the town to watch the cyclists race through and it is hoped that the same will happen again.

This year Brighouse BID aims to make the town known for its fantastic window displays and interactive trails.

Using the LoyalFree App, which launched last year, there are set to be more interactive trails which may include an Easter trail, VE trail and return of the popular Halloween trail.

For more information, visit www.brighousebid.co.uk.