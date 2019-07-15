Arkoni school design scoops top accolade

A Brighouse-based firm has landed a major accolade that celebrates the skills of architects and specialist contractors.

Arkoni, which has been based in Halifax and Brighouse since 1991, claimed a Schuco Excellence Award for Design and Innovation.

The company scooped the category for ‘Best Steel Work Project’.

The firm’s work on The Sevenoaks School’s Science, Technology and Global Study Centre earned the prestigious accolade.

The awards celebrate the collaboration between architect, fabricator and specialist contractor and showcase the very best in building solutions.

Arkoni works in various areas of the business including design, engineering, quoting and manufacture.

A spokesman said: “The Sevenoaks School Science, Technology Centre and Global Study Centre was designed to put science and technology at the heart of the school.

“This was a place to create, where innovation, curiosity and exploration are encouraged – so no ordinary solution would be on the cards.

“The exterior of the building features steel windows and doors with glazing to filter the sun, black out blinds, louvre and damper systems.

“The louvres feature an insect repellent mesh and there’s an automatic temperature controlled damper unit to maintain a consistent temperature and air quality.

“These features built in by Arkoni ensure that the atmosphere is as near perfect as possible for studying.

“The north side of the building required a jumbo glazed door set, too large for any conventional door set system. Again, the team pulled out all the stops to design, manufacture and install one.

“Attention to detail and understanding of legislation and building requirements make Arkoni a winning choice.”