How to apply for Halifax-filmed BBC series The Bidding Room

From the makers of The Repair Shop, the new series The Bidding Room is looking for more people to get involved.

Filmed at the Andy Thornton Showroom, Victoria Mills, in West Vale near Halifax, a group of expert dealers will attempt to outbid each other to buy extraordinary items brought in by the public.

Nigel Havers welcomes people with an item they’d like to sell, introducing them to a valuation expert who gives them the specialist information they need to drive a hard bargain.

Tooled up with this information, Nigel guides the sellers through to the bidding room, where the five eager dealers square up to spend their money.