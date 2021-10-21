Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is on hunt for extras - how to get involved

Ackley Bridge is set at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield, Halifax.

The show, which is focused around staff and students of a school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town, is set to return for a fifth series.

In an appeal the casting company said: "We are looking for local members of the community to join us for the latest series of Ackley Bridge filming in West Yorkshire.

"This is a paid role with no experience required."

Applicants must be 16 or over and out of formal education.

To apply visit uk.wegotpop.com/applyAnyone aged between 10-16 can apply through Articulate drama school and agency.

The candidate must have a parent apply for them, be based in Yorkshire and be of school age (age 10-16).

To apply click here.

The fifth series is to film between November 2021 and January 2022