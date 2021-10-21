Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is on hunt for extras - how to get involved
Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is on the hunt for extras as filming for the new series begins next month.
The show, which is focused around staff and students of a school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town, is set to return for a fifth series.
In an appeal the casting company said: "We are looking for local members of the community to join us for the latest series of Ackley Bridge filming in West Yorkshire.
"This is a paid role with no experience required."
Applicants must be 16 or over and out of formal education.
To apply visit uk.wegotpop.com/applyAnyone aged between 10-16 can apply through Articulate drama school and agency.
The candidate must have a parent apply for them, be based in Yorkshire and be of school age (age 10-16).
To apply click here.
The fifth series is to film between November 2021 and January 2022
The series films in and around Halifax, including at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School.