Win tickets and have a laugh

There’s another great night of comedy promised in Brighouse when Foot of the Barrel presents two very funny men at their monthly show in Pregos restaurant.

The gig is on Wednesday, June 7 and stars the brilliant Reece Brennan and Chris Washington.

Andthe good news too is that we’ve been given a couple of pairs of tickets to give away as prizes in our free to enter competition.

Reece who has supported Joe Lycett, Jason Manford and Nick Offerman presents a “powerfully entertaining” show about the stars (in the sky), memories (in the mind) and my Nanna (in a home).

He was described as an “unstoppable force” by Chortle.

Washington meanwhile talks about his Big Dream (within reason).

The Re:Play Breakthrough Comedian of the Year is according to Arts Award, “a comic with full potential and a bright future”.

For a chance to win tickets send your name on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon on May 31.

Mark your email comedy competition and please supply a daytime phone number.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply and the judges’ decision is final.

Winners will be informed immediately. If you are not lucky enough to win you can always go as a paying guest.

Tickets for the event only, cost £8.03 (including booking charge) or £21.95 which gets you a pre show meal.

You can find out all the relevant information from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brennan-prego-comedy-club-tickets-32669907573