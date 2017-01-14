When blackmail gets out of hand

In Alan Ayckbourn’s ‘Snake in the Grass’, Annabel Chester returns home to her sister after the death of their abusive father - only to be confronted by a blackmail plot which quickly escalates out of control.

Ayckbourn wrote the play as a female companion piece to the 1994 ghost play ‘Haunting Julia’, and in 2008 these two plays, together with the new work ‘Life and Beth’, were folded into a trilogy named ‘Things That Go Bump’.

The action of ‘Snake in the Grass’ takes place in the garden of the Chesters’ neglected family home. An overgrown tennis court and a summer house built over a disused well, both glimpsed on stage, have important roles in the action.

‘Snake in the Grass’ had its premiere at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, in 2002. The play has been produced professionally many times and is a favourite with amateur dramatic groups.

It won praise for its spooky atmosphere and Ayckbourn’s deft handling.

Halifax Thespians will present the play at Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday, January 17 to Saturday, January 21 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The director is Yvonne Kniveton and the experienced cast of three includes Julie Johnston, Melanie Duff and Helen Kapil.

For tickets contact 01422 365998.