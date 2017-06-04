Two masters of the one-liner at Comedy Cellar

The Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield presents two masters of the one-liner at their June Comedy Cellar.

Headlining the event is Gary Delaney, a two time Sony Award winner and the only comedian ever to have two jokes in the same top ten of Dave’s Funniest Joke from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Through Twitter and TV, Gary has become one of the most quotable comedians in the country. He loves each and every gag and you can’t help but be carried away by his infectious charm. He’s like a cheeky schoolboy who can barely hide his glee with each and every punch line.

He’s joined by Peter Brush, winner of Harrogate Comedian of the Year. Brush is a distinctive performer and deft writer of finely crafted jokes.

He unassumingly takes the stage with his slight bespectacled frame and scruffy hair, before conquering it with an arsenal of razor sharp one-liners.

Tickets from 01484 430528 or www.thelbt.org