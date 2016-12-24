Top award for local comedy promoter Rob

This year has certainly ended well for local comedy promoter Rob Riley who has just been named Best Independent Comedy Promoter in the UK Comedy Awards. The awards were set up in 2014 by London comedian John Moloney with only professional comedians and industry insiders being allowed to vote.

“To be voted as best at what you do in the entire country is pretty amazing but the fact that it was all votes from my peers is even better,” said Rob.

“I must admit to being ever so slightly gob smacked and somewhat uncharacteristically speechless.”

Although based in Oldham, 50-year-old Rob has strong connections with the local area promoting and booking regular Comedy Club nights in Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Barkisland. In February he produced and promoted the ‘Wring Out The Clowns Comedy Gala’ that included Johnny Vegas and Sarah Millican and raised £60 000 for homes and businesses affected by the Boxing Day Floods.

“I’ll be sinking a few self congratulatory pints around Hebden then it will be back to spreading the word about all the great gigs we have coming up in Calderdale and further afield”

Rob’s next show is at the Hogs Head Brew House, Sowerby Bridge on December 27 and you can get all the details at www.sowerbycomedy.co.uk or ring 07874 152 338.