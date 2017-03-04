The Noble art of making us laugh

The king of improvisational comedy, Ross Noble is back with his new ‘Brain Dump’ tour, playing at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday March 11, 8pm.

This is Noble’s 15th tour to date and is bound to be a surreal, random and hilarious night for all.

He is known for his on-stage exuberance and cerebral style, establishing him as one of the best live comedians in the world.

Starting out in comedy 25 years ago, at the age of 15, Noble has had 14 sell out tours, nine top selling stand-up DVDs and was ranked 10th in Channel 4’s poll of the 100 Greatest Stand Ups.

Ross is also a regular on television panel shows, bringing his unique style to programmes such as ‘QI’, ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘Room 101’ as well as ‘The Graham Norton Show’ and BBC Radio’s ‘Just A Minute’.

Noble is well-known for mostly improvising every show, so audiences can expect a completely unique experience every time they see him.

His unmatched talent for abstract and laugh-out-loud streams of consciousness are a pure delight.

As always, the comedian has a lot backing up in his head and it’s time to let it out in a massive ‘Brain Dump’.

Tickets for this show are available at £26. Purchase tickets online, www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.