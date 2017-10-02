Survivalist and explorer Ray Mears treks to the Victoria, Halifax

Ray Mears, survivalist, bushcraft expert, author, photographer and the star of countless television series is embarking on a 31 date UK this autumn - Born To Go Wild - which arrives in Halifax at the end of October.

Mears aims to give audiences a unique insight into his wilderness travels and survival techniques.

The tour coincides with his new seven part ITV series this autumn – Australian Wilderness with Ray Mears - and includes tales of his most recent travels in Australia, trekking through mountains and deserts, rainforests and oceans to encounter the weird and wonderful animals that have adapted to survive and thrive.

Mears will also take the opportunity to talk extensively about fire, what it means to humanity and the essential role it plays in our survival.

The legendary Mears who survived a helicopter crash when filming his first TV series in the early 90s and helped Northumbria police track down one of the UK’s most notorious criminals in 2010 has been discovering the joys of exploring the wilderness from an early age.

He is fascinated by those wild areas of the planet that are as yet undisturbed by civilized human activity.

His fascination with this environment has shaped his life and established him as a leading voice in this field.

Audiences will be taken on a journey that he values for cultural, spiritual, moral and aesthetic reasons and he will explain why he believes these are vital for creativity and the development of the human spirit.

Over two decades the name Ray Mears has become recognised throughout the world.

His various television series Tracks, World of Survival, Trips, Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, The Real Heroes of Telemark and more have catapulted him into the public eye and inspired generations across the planet from small children to grandparents.

Ray’s down to earth approach, his obvious passion for his subject and the empathy and respect he shows for the natural world and its inhabitants have established him as a force for good.

For tickets: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.