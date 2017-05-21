Rory’s new show aims to make an impression

With Trump, Boris and Brexit still fresh in the memory and a snap election thrown in for good measure, Britain’s best-known satirical impressionist Rory Bremner is returning to the stage to try and make sense of it all.

In his new show ‘Partly Political’ he will be joined by special guests Jan Ravens and Jo Caulfield. “It’s almost as if satire is redundant - politicians are doing my job for me,” he said.

“But what I hope to do is try to make sense of things and rediscover the truth in this post-truth era. I want us to engage with what’s going on but be entertaining at the same time!”

Rory has won numerous awards for his comedy shows and has made guest appearances on many top radio and TV shows including ‘Spitting Image’, ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘The News Quiz’, ‘Whose Line is it Anyway’ and ‘Mock the Week’. He will be at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Thursday, June 8 at 8pm. For tickets tel: 01484 430528.