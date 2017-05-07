Roll up, roll up roll up

Finnish circus troupe Race Horse Company brings its high-octane circus spectacular Super Sunday to Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield from June 1-3.
Staged within a surreal derelict funfair, Super Sunday is a wild whirlwind ride of a show. Six male performers play out increasingly risky rites of passage, performing petrifying feats of synchronised trampolining, death-defying human catapulting and daredevil acrobatics on giant seesaws and a wheel of death.
Race Horse Company was set up in 2008 by three fearless Finnish acrobats - Petri Tuominen, Rauli Kosonen and Kalle Lehto.
Tickets are on sale from the box office on01484 430528..
Almost Done!
Registering with Brighouse Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.