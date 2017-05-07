Roll up, roll up roll up

Finnish circus troupe Race Horse Company brings its high-octane circus spectacular Super Sunday to Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield from June 1-3.

Staged within a surreal derelict funfair, Super Sunday is a wild whirlwind ride of a show. Six male performers play out increasingly risky rites of passage, performing petrifying feats of synchronised trampolining, death-defying human catapulting and daredevil acrobatics on giant seesaws and a wheel of death.

Race Horse Company was set up in 2008 by three fearless Finnish acrobats - Petri Tuominen, Rauli Kosonen and Kalle Lehto.

Tickets are on sale from the box office on01484 430528..