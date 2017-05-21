Join the hilariousMr Toad and his trusted companions as they leap through the countryside and battle the wicked Weasel King in this all new family adventure starring Billy Pearce and Jade Natalie.

Experience the timeless charm of Kenneth Grahame’s classic children’s novel The Wind in the Willows lovingly retold for the stage with all the favourite characters with toe-tapping songs and plenty of surprises when it arrives at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday June 1 for two performances at 2.30pm and 7pm (Tickets from 01422 260301).

Pearce plays Mr Toad while Natalie waves her magic wand over proceedings as the Enchantress of the Willows.