It’s party time for Justin

It will be time to party when children’s TV star Justin Fletcher brings his new show to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, over the Easter weekend.

Known to millions of children from his hit shows ‘Justin’s House’, ‘Gigglebiz’ and ‘Something Special’ with Mr Tumble, writer and director Justin will present an interactive family stage show, packed with songs, dances and fun games.

He said: “It will be one big party! The show will be so much fun and hopefully everyone will go home with a big smile on their face.

“We are going to be joined by Englebert the puppy who is very lovable and sometimes a little bit mischievous and cheeky - he likes to chew everything!”

There will be performances at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Tel: 01274 432000.