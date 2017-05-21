It’s all going on

Brighouse-based production company Foot of the Barrel is going through its busiest time ever.

Its collaboration Frankenstein with Wakefield’s Bite My Thumb company gets its first outing of the year competing in the annual Wakefield Festival of Drama on Thursday, June 1 at the city’s Theatre Royal. The same show then reprises at Halifax Playhouse on June 16/17

On June 2 and 3 the company once again links with the massively successfulBrighouse 1940s Weekend producing a stage version of the Michelle Magorian novel Goodnight Mr Tom.

And on Wednesday June 7 it brings another comedy night to Pregos .