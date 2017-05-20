Horror, comedy and drama afoot

Brighouse 1940s Weekend is one of the highlights of the calendar year for the Calder Valley town.

And this year, following the success of comedy play Allo Allo in 2016, one of the highlight’s is certain to be Brighouse-based production company Foot of the Barrel’s stage version of Michelle Magorian’s heart-rending 1981 novel Goodnight Mr Tom which was made globally famous in a 1998 film version starring the late John Thaw.

It tells the story of evacuee William Beech who escapes the Blitz for the countryside, leaving behind an abusive mother. He enters an unfamiliar world shared by his host, widower Tom Oakley who has spent forty years alone, ever since his wife and son died shortly after child birth.

David Wood’s stage version of the book brings to life the story and its characters in a modern and captivating way without losing any of the essential 1940’s flavour. Audience members familiar with the popular film will know that the story is not without sadness and all except the most stony-hearted can expect to shed at least a few tears. Goodnight Mr Tom will be staged at Brighouse Civic Hall on Friday and Saturday, June 2/3 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £11 from www.footofthebarrel.co.uk or telephone 0333 8000 030.

lThe company is also involved in staging Nick Dear’s version of Frankenstein which gets its first outing at the Wakefield Festival of Drama on June 1 at the city’s Theatre Royal. It will compete against six other plays staged throughout the week culminating in a prize presentation on Saturday June 3. Ticket information can be got from 01924 211311.

If you can’t make it to Wakefield then the play comes for two nights to Halifax Playhouse (June 16/17 - tickets from 01422 365998).

lAnd finally on June 7 Foot of the Barrel presents another first Wednesday in the month comedy night at Pregos restaurant starring two extremely funny men - Reece Brennan and Chris Washington. And great news too is that we’ve a couple of pairs of tickets to give away as prizes in our free to enter competition.

Reece who has supported Joe Lycett and Jason Manford presents a “powerfully entertaining” show about the stars (in the sky), memories (in the mind) and my Nanna (in a home). Washington meanwhile presents his Big Dream (within reason) set. For a chance to win tickets send your name on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon on May 31 titled comedy competition. Usual rules apply. Tickets for the event at £8.03 or £21.95 with a pre show meal from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brennan-prego-comedy-club-tickets-32669907573