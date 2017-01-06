Fancy taking one of these two to the ball?

These two very Ugly Sisters have been trying on their costumes for Brighouse Theatre Productions’ family pantomime, Cinderella, which runs at Brighouse Civic Hall from January 19-22.

Rob Green is playing Gertrude (and promises to shave for his performances!), whilst John Murphy plays his sister-in-crime Grizelda.

Rob, by day is a debt adviser which could come in handy should Baron Hardup need a few tips!

And John is a well-known figure in Czerwik’s cheese shop in Brighouse and has played many parts on the Brighouse stage.

It’s the eleventh pantomime that the theatre group has presented, but only the second time out for Cinderella after a gap of 10 years.

All the pantomimes have proved popular with families, school parties and audiences in general.

Cinderella is directed by Shane Gough with Jill Lambert as musical director and Philippa Gibson as choreographer.

The talented students from the PM Gibson School of Theatre Dance will be going through their paces and there will also be plenty of toe-tapping songs, colourful costumes and sets and of course lots of fabulous pantomime moments guaranteed to make audiences laugh.

This year for the first time, tickets can be purchased on-line by logging on to the theatre website www.brighousetheatre.co.uk and following the links.

Tickets can also still be bought over the counter at Fawcett’s card shop on Commercial Street on Saturdays January 7 and 14.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for children and concessions.

A family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) costs £30.

Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings January 19, 20, 21 start at 7.15pm.

There are also two matinees – Saturday, January 21 starting at 2.15pm and Sunday, January 22 at the earlier time of 1.15pm.